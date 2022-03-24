CONSTANCE LUCILLE CLAYTOR FITZPATRICK CANNON, 84, of Huntington, mother of Ernest Yolanda and Shawn Fitzpatrick, died March 17. She was one of the two first female Black drivers for the Huntington Transit Authority, and retired from there. Homegoing service will be 1 p.m. March 26 at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

