CORA LEE COX, 64, opened her eyes to clearly see the beauty of heaven Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born on December 10, 1956, to her mother, Janet Sue Wolfe Cline, and the late Corby Cline. She was known by many names, mom, mawmaw, cork, Corky, aunt corky, sis and hun. She was a woman of sacrifice, and she loved her family. She is a daughter to her mom and best friend, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt to many, a mother-in-law and sister-in-law, a cousin and so many things to so many other people. Above all else, she received Jesus Christ as savior, and upon that promise she is a child of God. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Dollie Wolfe; and her grandson, Taylor Cox. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bruce Cox of Huntington; two sons, Toney (Monica) Cox of New Martinsville, W.Va., and Matthew (Karrie) Cox of Ashland, Ky.; four grandchildren; three brothers, Isaac (Judy) Mead, Dale (Cora) Mead and Rick (Ruth) McCloud; and a multitude of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Toney Cox at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed from Cora’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

