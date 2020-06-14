Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CORA OPAL JEFFRIES, 93, of Huntington, widow of John J. Jeffries, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wayne, W.Va. She was born January 3, 1927, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Morgan Starr and Charity Kimbler Ramey. She worked in the offices of Corbin Ltd. before leaving to raise her family. A truly selfless woman who loved unconditionally, she saw the good in everyone, driven by a calling to care for those in need. A pillar of kindness who followed in Christ’s footsteps by treating people with compassion and demonstrating a servant’s heart every day, Cora was also a member of the Prince of Peace FWB Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Glen Ramey, Thurman Starr and Newman Starr; sisters, Grace Perry, Lorene Workman and Lois Vance; and her son-in-law, Gary Keyser. Survivors include son, Johnnie Jeffries; daughter, Connie Keyser; grandson, Tyler Keyser; brothers, Perry Ramey Jr. and Danny Ramey; sister, Patricia Finley; and special niece, Glenna Perry. Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, conducted by Rev. Phillip Warren. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Due to restrictions for COVID-19, seating will be limited during the funeral service. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Also a special thank you to Wayne Nursing and Rehab for the wonderful love and care given. She truly loved all of you, especially her trips around the “COD”curve. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Prince of Peace Church. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.