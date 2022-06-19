CORA PAULETTE ALLEN, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday June 16, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born on February 12, 1950. She was preceded in death by her brother Davey Templeton; parents, Woodrow and Rachel Nease; brothers: Terry, Jerry, Barry and Woody Nease and her husband, Jerry Allen. Cora is survived by a daughter, Deanna Boggs; grandson, J. Dee Adkins; and two granddaughters,Cassie and Cori Boggs. There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Westmoreland Baptist Church Youth Ministries. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

