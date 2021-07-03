CORALETTA LYNN SIEVERS, of Rogersville, Tenn., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died June 30 at home. There will be a celebration of life from 4 to 6 p.m. July 7 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
