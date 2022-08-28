CORALIE ELLEN ADKINS, 93, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born January 17, 1929 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lee Ander Mann and Ella Samantha Wolfe Mann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother. She was a member of New Baptist Church, Huntington. She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Chelcie Adkins; one daughter, Pamela Adkins Bryan of Manassas, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ellen Sprague, Lea Anne Bryan, and Edward Bryan; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

