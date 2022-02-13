CORDELL PIERCE ADKINS was called home to his Savior on February 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Titus Adkins, and mother, Eathel Adkins. Cordell was the loving husband of Sheila Ransom Adkins. Cordell will be missed by his brother, Kenneth (wife, Alice) Adkins; his brother-in-law, Kaven (wife, Liz) Ranson; and nieces, Sheila (husband, Jeff) Spurlock and Debra Adkins. He leaves behind nephews, Nick (wife, Heather) Ransom and Scott (wife, Jen) Ransom. Cordell was retired from Transfab Inc. as a steel fabricator and was a member of United Steel Workers of America. He also served on the board of Wayne County Economic Development Authority. Cordell Adkins was a past deacon and member of Grace Gospel Church. Cordell presently resides in Heaven with the family of God for all eternity.

