CORENA JEAN WALTERS, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at home. She was born on November 20, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Juanita Harless; son Tyler Walters; sisters Viola Gale Harless, Barbara Harless and Phyllis Porter; brother Homer Harless; and grandson Dakota Bocook. She is survived by her children Tienna “Tina” Runyon and Sonja Bocook (Tim); three grandchildren, Kaleb and Kameron Krantz and Zach Bocook; four great-grandchildren, Kashton, Kayden, Isabella and Xaiven; siblings Sue (Frank) Kincaid and Pam (Kerry) Walters; nephew Woodrow Kincaid; niece Tasha Toppins; and many other family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and caregiver. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Johnny Harris officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

