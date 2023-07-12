CORINNE ANGELE "COKEY" MUTH, 81 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Fr. Tito George officiating. Our community lost a bright light with Cokey's passing. She was always thoughtful, compassionate, gracious, giving, forgiving, welcoming, tender-hearted, a champion for a cause, energetic, hard-working, FUN, and so much more. She blessed and enriched the lives of all who knew her. With all confidence, we know that the Heavenly flower gardens are more gloriously beautiful today. Burial will be private with the family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 14 at Beard Mortuary. She was born November 23, 1941, in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Joseph Michael and Catherine Donahue Dignan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Patricia Dignan. Cokey was trained as a registered nurse at Bon Secours Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. She always wanted to be a nurse, wife, mother and grandmother and she excelled at all. She was a retired surgical nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and served on the Board of Directors at Valley Health. Cokey was loved and was so special to so many extended family and friends, and they all loved her in return. She loved traveling the world (especially any beach), the beautiful scenery it has to offer, and the different cultures this planet has to offer. Cokey had a multitude of interests including gardening, the arts, having a glass (or two) of chardonnay, love of all things Irish, and keeping the bird feeders full. She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 57 years, Michael Anthony Muth, daughter, Maureen Ann Muth of Athens, Ohio, son and daughter-in-law. Joseph Michael and Beverly Sue Muth of York, Pa.; four grandchildren, Caroline Dignan Muth, Elizabeth Jane Muth, Joseph Michael Muth II, and Anna Bryant Muth of York, Pa. Two sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine "Kitty" and Mike Chrismer of Sand Point, Idaho and Elizabeth and John Blumer of Williamsburg, Va.; a multitude of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her honor be sent to the Huntington City Mission, PO Box 3, Huntington, WV 25706.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JANET LOUISE HARLESS, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin J…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.