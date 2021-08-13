CORLIE M. PERRY, 92, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her sister’s residence. She was born July 29, 1929, at Logan, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Mack Donald and Irene Price May. Her husband, Y.B. Perry, and brother, Keith R. May, also preceded her in death. She is survived by a sister, Barbara Lynn Spurlock of Huntington, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, Martha Wellman, Mark Hall, Joyce Hall and Kim and Lugene Stone. Corlie was a devoted daughter, sister and friend and was also a devout Christian since the age of 23. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will follow in the Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice.

