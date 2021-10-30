CORTNEY DAWN McCOMAS JOHNSON, 38, of Barboursville, wife of Jimmy Johnson, died Oct. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked as a paralegal with the law firm of Farrell, White and Legg. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
