CORTNEY DAWN MCCOMAS JOHNSON, 38, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born on December 14, 1982, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her father, Rockford McComas; grandmother, Dessie Nichols; grandmother, Phyllis Watts; and two pets, Levi and Bell. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Johnson; daughter, Holiday Johnson; mother, Dawn Lake (Kenny); brother, Aaron Lake; sister, Rachel Lake; grandpa, Bill Lake; aunt and uncle, Cathy and Scott Drake; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

