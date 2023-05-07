COY WATTS, 75 of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Wayne, father of Brad Watts of Huntington, and Ashley Watts McFann of South Point, Ohio, died May 1 in The Cottages Hospice of the VA Medical Center, Sousley Campus in Lexington. He was a retired core driller from B.H. Motts. Graveside service at 2 p.m. May 8 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

