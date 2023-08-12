The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CRISTY JUNE HAMILTON, 49, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 4, 2023. She was born June 25, 1974, in Richwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Gary and Iris Hill Shaver. She is survived by her husband, Sean Hamilton; one son, Owen Patrick Hamilton; sister Kala Golden, Morgantown, W.Va.; brother John Golden; sister-in-law Heather Golden; and her mother-in-law, Susan Ruth Hamilton. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

