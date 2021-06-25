CURTIS J. SCARBERRY, 69, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Huntington, brother of Linda Green, died June 15 at home. He worked in the steel industry for the development of the city of Tampa. Funeral service will be at noon June 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the US War Dogs Association at www.uswardogs.org

