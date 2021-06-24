It is with heavy hearts and sadness that the family of CURTIS J. SCARBERRY announces his passing on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Homosassa, Florida. He was 69. Curtis was born on November 20, 1951, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Denver and Vesta Scarberry, and was the youngest of 10 children. Curtis worked in construction for most of his life and relocated to Florida in 1986 to work in the steel industry for the development of the city of Tampa. A few years later, he moved to Homosassa and enjoyed his home and Florida lifestyle until his passing. While Curtis never married, he lived a full and vibrant life with many friends and beloved extended family members. His nephews and nieces meant more to him than words can describe, and they fondly remember enjoying time with their uncle, listening to music with him and riding home from school in the back of his pickup truck. A unique soul, Curtis was very funny and enjoyed fishing, throwing horseshoes and competition billiards. He played piano and loved several genres of music, especially Hank Williams. He also had a heart for rescue animals and loved all of his dogs over the years. Curtis was always helping others and was a Christian. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16, and he routinely said the Lord’s Prayer. He will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Richard Scarberry, Steven Scarberry, Denver Scarberry Jr., Janet Keyser, Frances Fry, Deloris Lilly, Jane Federer and Deborah Scaggs. He is survived by his sister, Linda Green, and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the US War Dogs Association at www.uswardogs.org.
