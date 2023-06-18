CURTIS LEE GAULDS, 57 of Huntington, son of the late Mary Alice Gaulds, died June 9. He was a cook with Roosters Restaurant in Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on June 20 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

