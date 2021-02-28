CYNTHIA JEAN SAYRE BAILEY, 82, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her residence. Graveside service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery with Pastor Mark Booth officiating. She was born September 13, 1938, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Hazel Scarberry Sayre. She was a member of the Ceredo Church of Christ, the Red Hat Society and worked with Wayne County Special Olympics for years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Franklin Bailey, and one son who died at birth, John Franklin Bailey Jr. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bruce Edward Bailey of Kenova and Robert Victor Bailey (Jennifer) of Hollywood, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jeremy Bruce Bailey and Ashley Dawn Bailey; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

