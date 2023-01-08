CYNTHIA K. MOONEY, 53 of Huntington, W. Va. died Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Cynthia was born November 26, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Charles and Anna Watts Drown of Huntington. She was a homemaker, gardener, wife, LPN, and shining light of the family. She was preceded in death by her brother Christopher S. Drown and uncles Richard Drown and Ted Dawson. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Mooney II; her beloved companion of 13 years, her cat Newton; three nieces, Alysha Smith and her husband Brandon, Molly Blake, and Alana Mooney; one nephew, Christopher Drown II; six cousins, Tommy, Timothy and Jack Dawson, Jeff and Scott Drown, and Brit Watts; one aunt, Susan Dawson, all of Huntington, W.Va.; one uncle, Sonny Watts of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Nicholas Mooney; brother-in-law Christopher Mooney, sister-in-law Rebecca Blake and her fiancé Robert Chaney. The family would like to express their immense gratitude to the people at Cabell Huntington Hospital, especially those in the ICU, who provided care to Cindy and support and comfort to her family. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, January 9, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
