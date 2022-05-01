CYNTHIA (CYNDI) LOUISE BRIGHT, 57, was called home to be with our Lord Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born September 23, 1964, to James Earl Tipton and Aneita Blanche (Tipton) Rossiter and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her father, James Tipton; sister, Lorri Tipton; and brother, Daniel Tipton. Surviving immediate family is her husband of 33 years, Philip Bright Jr., and daughters, Jessica, Allie, Rosie and Sophie. Also grieving her loss are her mother, Aneita Rossiter; her sisters and their husbands, Karen Bailey (HL), Vicki Evans (Jerry), and in-laws, Amy Ward (Parker), Tim Bright (Scarlett), Paul Bright (Nancy). Philip Bright Sr., Patricia Bright and Diana Bright preceded her in death. There are also numerous nieces and nephews and their families mourning her loss. Cyndi graduated from Portsmouth East High School in Sciotoville, Ohio, and attended both Ohio State University and Marshall University, attaining a Master’s Degree in Teaching, with General Science and Physics Certifications. Cyndi was a Science Teacher for Cabell County Schools since the early 1990s and loved teaching her students. She taught at Huntington East High School, Huntington High School (after consolidation) and Huntington Middle School. Her daughters were the loves of her life, and she was so proud of all of them. There will be an open visitation at First United Methodist Church at 1124 Fifth Ave. in Huntington from noon to 2 p.m., ending with a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

