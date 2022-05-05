CYNTHIA LOUISE BRIGHT, 57, of Huntington, wife of Philip Bright Jr., died April 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 7 at First United Methodist Church. She was a teacher for Cabell County Schools. Friends may gather two hours before the service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

