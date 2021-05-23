CYNTHIA ROBERTA MARCUM, 73, of Huntington, widow of Simon Marcum, died April 25 at Heartland of Riverview. She was a retired Wayne County Special Education Teacher. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Westmoreland United Methodist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics. www.regerfh.com.
