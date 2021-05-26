CYNTHIA ROBERTA MARCUM, 73, of the Westmoreland area of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Cynthia had been a Special Education teacher in Wayne County Schools for 40 years. She was involved with Special Olympics and was once Teacher of the Year. She graduated from Marshall University and had a Master’s plus 90 hours in various areas of Special Education. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Bruce Marcum, and her parents, Howard and Roberta Conley of St. Albans. She leaves behind one son, Shawn Howard Marcum of Huntington, and brothers, Randall (Jane) Conley of Brighten, Michigan, and Michael (Janice) Conley of Cedar Point, North Carolina. She had two stepsons, Todd and John David Marcum of Cincinnati, Ohio; also several nieces and nephews, as well as step-grandchildren. Cynthia was an active member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church, where she was chair of Pastor Parish Relations, a former member of the finance committee, and a member of a circle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church until 2 p.m., when a memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Kara Phillippi. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.