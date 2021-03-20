DAISY MADALOYNE BAILEY, of Huntington, W.Va., born January 3, 1929, passed away March 17, 2021, at the age of ninety-two years, two months and fourteen days. She is survived by three children, Alice Kelley of Huntington, W.Va., Donna Kimball of Huntington, W.Va., and Donald H. “Woody” Hodge of Huntington, W.Va. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Edwards Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Family and friends may gather at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., for funeral procession to cemetery.

