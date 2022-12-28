DAISY PERRY WELLMAN, 103, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington with minister Pastor Calvin Perry officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Daisy was born July 14, 1919, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Inez Esque Perry. She was retired from the Dietary Department at St. Mary's Medical Center. Also preceding her in death was an infant daughter, Shirley Ann Wellman, brothers Leo, Irvin and Corbitt Perry, a son-in-law, James Bright, sisters Viola Harless, Reba Adkins, Ethel Davis, Flora Kelly, Lora Spurlock, Thelma Griffith, Luta Kiser and Vada Lowe and a granddaughter, Kathy Coates. Survivors include two daughters, Doris Coates (Larry Ward) of Columbus, Ohio, and Linda Bright of Huntington; three grandchildren, Lisa Ross of New Castle, Del., Terri and David Coates of Columbus; two great-grandchildren, Travis Coates and Tabitha Urban, both of Columbus and three great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
