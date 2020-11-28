MR. DALE EUGENE DAVIS, 82, died suddenly on November 22, 2020, in his home. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., where he lived most of his life. An entrepreneur, he owned and ran East End Body Shop until he opened East End Cycle sales in 1972. His business brought him great joy right up to his death. Most every day for nearly forty-eight years he could be found at the corner of Third Avenue and Twenty-fourth Street talking with customers, laughing with friends and introducing those who walked through the doors to the love of riding. Dale loved all things motorsports and racing: cars, Hot Rods, motorcycles, antique cars, motorhomes, drag racing, dirt track and NASCAR. His friendships were near and dear to his heart. He remained very close to his high school buddies, who came to “the shop” each Friday morning to drink coffee, eat doughnuts and tell tall tales, along with friends made through years of shared two- and four-wheeled love. Dale was proud to be a 32nd Degree Master Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Western Star Lodge 11 in Guyandotte for 59 years. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Eugene “Buck” Davis and Mrs. Marie Davis Wallace, his wife, Mrs. Sheila Owens Davis, his son, Mr. Jeffrey Dale Davis, and his brother-in-law, Mr. Richard “Jeff” Jeffrey. He is survived by his daughter, Rev. Dr. Rebecca Davis; his sister, Mrs. Connie Davis Jeffrey; his three nephews, Mr. Richard (Kim) Jeffrey, Mr. Jason (Julie) Jeffrey and Mr. Bart (Sonia) Jeffrey; and his cousin, Jesse “Bo” Davis. He is also survived by his longtime beloved friend and confidant, Mrs. Janet Kauff Lowe, three grandsons and nine great-nieces and -nephews and his family of longtime employees. Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service for family on Monday, November 30, at 1 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery officiated by the Reverend Dr. Dana Sutton. The committal service will be livestreamed on www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream. There will be a celebration of Dale’s life after the pandemic on his birthday weekend where you are invited to give tributes to his life, tell stories and lift a glass. All others wishing to pay their respects may join family and friends for a virtual visitation via Zoom on Sunday, November 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. Please visit Dale’s tribute page on www.hensonandkitchen.com for the Zoom link. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
