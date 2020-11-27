DALE EUGENE DAVIS, 82, of Huntington, widower of Sheila Owens Davis, died Nov. 22. He was the owner of East End Cycle Sales. Virtual visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 29; details at www.hensonandkitchen.com. Family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov 30, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Graveside service will be livestreamed at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.