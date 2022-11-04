Dale Hazelett
SYSTEM

DALE HAZELETT, dedicated and loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Mary's Hospital. He was 83-years-old and a lifelong resident of Huntington. Dale came into this world on July 29, 1939 and was one of five children to Oscar and Aileen Hazelett also of Huntington.

After graduating high school, Dale joined the Air Force and served at various locations around the world. Serving honorably, Dale would leave the military after four years and follow his love of the open road by becoming a driver for United Parcel Service. He would eventually retire from UPS after 40-plus years to spend more time with the grandkids which was his greatest passion in his life.

