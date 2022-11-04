DALE HAZELETT, dedicated and loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Mary's Hospital. He was 83-years-old and a lifelong resident of Huntington. Dale came into this world on July 29, 1939 and was one of five children to Oscar and Aileen Hazelett also of Huntington.
After graduating high school, Dale joined the Air Force and served at various locations around the world. Serving honorably, Dale would leave the military after four years and follow his love of the open road by becoming a driver for United Parcel Service. He would eventually retire from UPS after 40-plus years to spend more time with the grandkids which was his greatest passion in his life.
On May 8, 1964, he married the love of his life Ellen O'Dell. Deeply in love and inseparable, they began a family having three children, Timothy, Melisa, and Tony. They both looked forward to and enjoyed a long and happy life together.
Dale was a man with many interests and hobbies. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, walking, camping, puzzles, golf (not because he was any good, but because Dale said it allowed him to spend more time with his sons), and many other activities which always included the family. Dale was a long-standing member of the Good Samaritan Church. Dale displayed his Christian faith by reading, sharing, and often quoting scripture, book, chapter, and verse, from memory. Dale was always ready to share his love for Christ, specifically by his wealth of knowledge of the scriptures. Anyone who knew Dale, knew they could ask questions and receive guidance on their spiritual walk through his deep understanding of the Bible.
Dale had a big heart and loving personality. He will be missed especially by his grandchildren, with whom he spent countless hours entertaining with his jokes and good nature. No matter how far or where a soccer field, volleyball court, or track field was located, you would always find Dale cheering for his granddaughters. He was always full of love and support for his grandchildren both on the field and off the field academically.
Dale and Ellen are survived by their sons Timothy (Samanthe) and Tony (Megan) Hazelett; daughter Melisa (Steven) Frye; and grandchildren Kinley Hazelett, Madison Frye, Cassidy Hazelett, Quinn Hazelett, and Taylor Hazelett. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Ellen, grandson Blaine Hazelett and his brothers Ed, Tom, Lee Hazelett and his sister Francis Holley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 11:30 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Steve Sullivan and Tim Hazelett. Family, friends, and others whose lives' Dale touched are invited to the Reger Funeral Home to reminisce, support each other, and celebrate Dale's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in his name to the Good Samaritan Church Building Fund, 1610 Florence Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. The committal will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, where burial will follow.
