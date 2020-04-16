DALE K. FINLEY, 79, of Huntington, passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born March 18, 1941, to the late Edgar and Doris Finley. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Carroll Finley; children, Richard (Gina) Finley, Pam Perdue and Sherri (Chris) Harper; and eight grandchildren, Will, Ryan and Trey Finley, Madison, Jordan and Aiden Perdue, and Drew and Erica Haper. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Edgar; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Finley; as well as several other close family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis K. Finley; and son-in-law, Don Michael Perdue. Dale received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Marshall University and retired from Special Metals. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the West Virginia National Guard Airborne Division. Dale was also a member of Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. Private services will be conducted for the family. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buffalo Valley Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.