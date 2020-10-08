Essential reporting in volatile times.

DALE LESLIE MORRIS, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Brenda Webb Morris, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service and burial will be private. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class, having served in Vietnam. He was also retired from the Cabell County School Board of Education, with 20 years of service. Dale was born on September 12, 1948, in Milton, W.Va., the son of the late Hansford and Virgie Duty Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanna Morris, and brothers, Glen, Lewis and Ronnie Morris. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Benjamin Morris and Amy Plants; his grandchildren, Zachery and Rheagan, Darmara and BJ, Lily Marie and Phoebe Grace; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Bennett; brothers and sister, Michael Morris and Sam Morris and Betty Damron. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

