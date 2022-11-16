DALE MUSGRAVE, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., left this earthy life to meet his Lord and to be reunited with wife of 72 years, Dorothy Jean Turley Musgrave, his precious daughter, Debra Lynn Musgrave, his beloved sister, Beverly Bowles and his beloved brother, Frank Musgrave, somewhere beyond the sunset and Heaven above on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dale was born February 8, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Thelma Sowards Musgrave. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II where he was a Yeoman Third Class Petty officer serving in the Marshall Islands while they were testing the Atomic Bomb. Dale was an insurance and furniture salesman and later retired from upholstering furniture. He was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served his Lord all his life. He was dedicated to gospel music in his Christian walk, having been a choir director at several area churches and a quartet singer beginning with The Gospel Harmony Boys and later the Nobleman. He was a song evangelist throughout the Tri-State area. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Steven Dale and Ann Musgrave of Huntington; four grandsons, Jared (Sarah) Musgrave, Justin Musgrave, Tyler (Kayla) Musgrave, and Jordan Musgrave; six great-grandsons, Rylan Musgrave, Mikey Shepherd, Levi Musgrave, Wyatt Musgrave, Nate Jackson, and Ben Jackson; one great-granddaughter, Emma Musgrave; and a brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Maxine Musgrave of Smithville, Ohio. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7 KJV. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Chick-fil-A near Huntington Mall to temporarily close
- Incumbent Rohrbach keeps seat in House of Delegates
- Caige Andrew Rider
- Huntington neighborhood association president says microgrant funds bought items never delivered
- Debra Ann McGuier
- Freebies and discounts for Veterans Day: Service members can get everything from coffee to car service on Nov. 11
- Marshall edges App State 28-21
- Cabell County Commission pens formal complaint against Republic Services
- Mark Anthony Legg Sr.
- Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of restaurant employee
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington advances in AAA playoffs with win over Woodrow Wilson
- Photos: Marshall defeats App State, 28-21
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Jefferson, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Solar Holler completes 1,000th installation
- Photos: 2022 Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Ceremony