DALE MUSGRAVE, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., left this earthy life to meet his Lord and to be reunited with wife of 72 years, Dorothy Jean Turley Musgrave, his precious daughter, Debra Lynn Musgrave, his beloved sister, Beverly Bowles and his beloved brother, Frank Musgrave, somewhere beyond the sunset and Heaven above on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dale was born February 8, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Thelma Sowards Musgrave. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II where he was a Yeoman Third Class Petty officer serving in the Marshall Islands while they were testing the Atomic Bomb. Dale was an insurance and furniture salesman and later retired from upholstering furniture. He was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served his Lord all his life. He was dedicated to gospel music in his Christian walk, having been a choir director at several area churches and a quartet singer beginning with The Gospel Harmony Boys and later the Nobleman. He was a song evangelist throughout the Tri-State area. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Steven Dale and Ann Musgrave of Huntington; four grandsons, Jared (Sarah) Musgrave, Justin Musgrave, Tyler (Kayla) Musgrave, and Jordan Musgrave; six great-grandsons, Rylan Musgrave, Mikey Shepherd, Levi Musgrave, Wyatt Musgrave, Nate Jackson, and Ben Jackson; one great-granddaughter, Emma Musgrave; and a brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Maxine Musgrave of Smithville, Ohio. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7 KJV. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

