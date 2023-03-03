DALE RYAN WARD, 66 of Huntington, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 8, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Alfred and Jeanette Walsh Ward. Two brothers, Ronald Ward and Alan Ward also preceded him in death. He was a convenience store owner. Survivors include his wife, Carmella Campbell Ward; two sons and their spouses, Shane Ryan and Bobbie Ward of Chesapeake, Ohio, Christopher Shane and Tori Ward of Huntington; four grandchildren, Kaelynn Ward, Ryan Ward, Tyler Black and Alli Price; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ward of Athelia, Ohio, and Patty Cazad of Huntington; special cousin David Fenney; special friends Rick and Liz Napier, and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

