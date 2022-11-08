DALE WILLIAMS, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday October 18, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Born May 3, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Earl Williams and Sarah Elizabeth O'Grady Williams.

At the start of The Great Depression, his family moved frequently in search of work. Always the new kid on the block, he attended 11 different schools by the time he graduated from Vinson High School in 1950. Among the towns he resided and were schooled included Red Bank, N.J., Claremont and Coral Gables, Fla.

