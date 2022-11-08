DALE WILLIAMS, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday October 18, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Born May 3, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Earl Williams and Sarah Elizabeth O'Grady Williams.
At the start of The Great Depression, his family moved frequently in search of work. Always the new kid on the block, he attended 11 different schools by the time he graduated from Vinson High School in 1950. Among the towns he resided and were schooled included Red Bank, N.J., Claremont and Coral Gables, Fla.
Settling back in Huntington in Westmoreland in 1947, Dale attended Vinson High School where he played tailback on the 1949 WV State Championship team that defeated Alderson High School 25-6. He started all 33 games of his high school career. He attended Marshall University one semester before enlisting in the US Navy, where he served on the USS John R. Pierce.
After returning home from the US Navy, he began working at C&P Telephone Company in 1955, where he met his future wife, Donna Gayle Lincoln. They were married in 1957, and she predeceased him. To this union, three daughters were born, Sarabeth Frazier (John) of Ona, Lea Smith (Tommy) of Hilton Head, S.C. and Laura LaFiette of Cary, N.C. In addition to his daughters, Dale is survived by grandchildren Ryan Frazier, Lane and Ridge Allen and Olivia LaFiette.
Starting his career at C&P, Dale was a temporary employee on the night shift and worked his way up to Business Manager in Huntington, Oak Hill, W.Va., Martinsburg, W.Va., Clarksburg, W.Va., and finally became Manager of the state's largest office, Charleston, W.Va. Following that, he was transferred to Washington, D.C., and made Delivery Manager, overseeing 65 employees responsible for the delivery of 17 million phone books yearly in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and D.C., retiring in 1986. He came back to Huntington in 2007.
He enjoyed world travel, snow skiing the Swiss and Italian Alps, New Zealand and the South Islands. Dale discovered running and ran his first and only marathon in Athens, Ohio at the age of 50. He played tennis and golf, but not seriously; only running and skiing were the serious hobbies.
When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said," I want to be known as good father." Dad we were always able to depend on you and you were the best father ever, and always on time. We Love you and will Miss you so much, your loving daughters. As you ramble on through life, brother, whatever be your goal: keep your eyes upon the donut, and not upon the hole.
Memorial funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Doug Pendleton officiating. Friends may visit with the family after noon on Friday at the funeral home. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be conducting military honors.
