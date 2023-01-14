DALLAS GLENN SCARBERRY, 68 of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Preacher Randy Jeffers. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born May 10, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Lloyd Richard and Revadene King Scarberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Floyd Scarberry. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Scarberry of Glenwood; two daughters, Rachel (Shaun) Beckett of Barboursville and Cynthia (David) Clagg of Lesage; three sisters, Debbie, Janet and Sharon; three brothers, Darrell, James and Ivan; four grandchildren, Ashton, Kathryn, Hollie, and Chelsea; and four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Landynn, Eastynn and Grayson. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you