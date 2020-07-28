Essential reporting in volatile times.

DALLAS LANDON LOVEJOY, 83 of Culloden, husband of Rose Ann Williams Lovejoy, died July 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from CSX as a surveyor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 30 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Beacon of Hope/Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5804 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 or Beni Kedem Shrine, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25301.

