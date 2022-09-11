Damon T. Slater
DAMON T. SLATER, 46 years-old, of Savannah, Ga., died January 24, 2022. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. September 17, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Fat Patty's, Huntington, W.Va. He served in the US Army in Afghanistan. He is survived by parents David and Penelope Slater; sister Whitney (Kyle) Sanders; a niece and nephew, Maya and Sebastian Sanders; and son Hunter D. Slater.

