DAN A. HANDLOSER, 101, of Huntington, widow of Mary T. Handloser, died April 25. He retired from International Nickel Company. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

