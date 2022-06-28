Dan Michael Hardy

DAN MICHAEL HARDY, 49, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 26, 2022, at home. He was born July 28, 1972, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his mother Joann Bragg Hardy. Dan is survived by his father Danny Hardy (Sally Keefer); sister Angela Dement (Mitch); and nephew Trent Dement. Service will be private for family. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

