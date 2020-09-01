DANA GAIL FOSTER, 80, of Ceredo, W.Va., entered the gates of Glory August 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was born April 8, 1940, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late George Luther and Neva Evelyn White Foster. Dana was also preceded in death by his mother-in-love, Warelda Walters McCloud. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donita McCloud Foster; one daughter, Shawna Foster of St. Albans, W.Va.; one son and daughter, Zane and Rhonda Leffingwell Foster of Lavalette, W.Va.; grandchildren Kayla Foster and Anthony Vance of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother Jimmy (Juanita) Foster of Milton, W.Va.; three sisters, Carolyn Foster (Blane) Perry of Milton, W.Va., Marlene McCloud Simmons of Springfield, Mo., Katrina McCloud (Kenny) Childers of Huntington, W.Va.; nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and many special “children” and “grandchildren”-in-love. Dana was a retired Paint Department Supervisor for ACF Industries, Huntington, W.Va., and Milton, Pa. He was a member of Christ Temple Church, where he sang in the choir. He was a former Fire Chief for the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman and he loved to bowl. He was a talented oil painting artist and he made beautiful wood walking sticks. If you could think of it, Dana could make it. Most importantly he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to our many family members, friends and our extended Revival Tabernacle Church family in Milton, Pa., for all the prayers, calls and messages. We would also like to thank St. Mary’s Hospital and ICU staff for their wonderful care, compassion and love showed to us during this time. Pallbearers will be, Anthony Vance (grandson), Chris, Joey and Codi Foster (nephews), Larry Leffingwell (special son) and Todd Hunter (family friend). Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Christ Temple Church 2400 Johnstown Rd., Huntington, W.Va. with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating and Pastor Dwight Mays assisting. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
