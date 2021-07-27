DANA HAMMOND, 60, of Huntington, died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you