DANA MORRIS RYDER JR., 45 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 24, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Dana Morris and Kathy Wilson Ryder. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Beulah and Fred Gossett and paternal grandfather Thomas Ryder. Dana was a Cabell County School Bus Driver, owner of Ryder’s Knives, member of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and member of Christ Temple Church. Dana was also a graduate of Milton High School and a graduate of the Cabell County Vo-Tech Center as a machinist. He was most recently featured on The History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” season eight and episode twenty-four doing what he loved. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-three years, Amy Dawn Thompson Ryder; two daughters, Mackenzie Ryder Keaton (Jarrett) and Emily Ryder, all of Ona, W.Va.; sisters, Melissa Shull (Kevin) of Milton, W.Va., and Ann Henry (Charlie) of Ona, W.Va.; paternal grandmother, Delores Ryder; father and mother-in-law, Don and Sharon Macri of Huntington, W.Va., and Sam and Pam Thompson of Proctorville, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Cole Shull (Lindsey), Caleb Shull, Abby Henry, Andrew Shull, Elijah Henry and Seth Henry; great-nephew, Brigham Grey Shull; two special individuals, Drew Hatfield, whom Dana loved like a brother, and Cody Brown, whom he also loved like a son. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, with Pastor Kevin Shull, Brother Charlie Henry and Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial with Firefighter Honors will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Wednesday at Christ Temple Church. The family requests those in attendance to please follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. Services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. The family would like to thank Dr. Moses and the entire medical staff and the St. Mary’s Medical Center CVICU for all of their amazing care for both Dana and his family. Dana’s friends at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville, are caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

