DANA MORRIS RYDER JR., 45 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 24, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Dana Morris and Kathy Wilson Ryder. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Beulah and Fred Gossett and paternal grandfather Thomas Ryder. Dana was a Cabell County School Bus Driver, owner of Ryder’s Knives, member of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and member of Christ Temple Church. Dana was also a graduate of Milton High School and a graduate of the Cabell County Vo-Tech Center as a machinist. He was most recently featured on The History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” season eight and episode twenty-four doing what he loved. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-three years, Amy Dawn Thompson Ryder; two daughters, Mackenzie Ryder Keaton (Jarrett) and Emily Ryder, all of Ona, W.Va.; sisters, Melissa Shull (Kevin) of Milton, W.Va., and Ann Henry (Charlie) of Ona, W.Va.; paternal grandmother, Delores Ryder; father and mother-in-law, Don and Sharon Macri of Huntington, W.Va., and Sam and Pam Thompson of Proctorville, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Cole Shull (Lindsey), Caleb Shull, Abby Henry, Andrew Shull, Elijah Henry and Seth Henry; great-nephew, Brigham Grey Shull; two special individuals, Drew Hatfield, whom Dana loved like a brother, and Cody Brown, whom he also loved like a son. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, with Pastor Kevin Shull, Brother Charlie Henry and Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial with Firefighter Honors will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Wednesday at Christ Temple Church. The family requests those in attendance to please follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. Services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. The family would like to thank Dr. Moses and the entire medical staff and the St. Mary’s Medical Center CVICU for all of their amazing care for both Dana and his family. Dana’s friends at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville, are caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- Arrest made two years after man gunned down in driveway of Huntington home
- Ohio man sentenced in federal drug case
- Police called to picket lines at Special Metals
- Police roundup: Driver accused of injuring one in hit-and-run outside Huntington bar
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- RODGER A. BLAKE
- Convicted Ironton felon who admitted driving drunk with child in car avoids prison sentence
- Chaffin new boys basketball coach at Spring Valley
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: Spring Hill Cemetery guided tour
- Photos: Marshall Institute for Cyber Security ribbon-cutting
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington
- Photos: Re-enactors set up for Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Marshall conducts National Coming Out Day event
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers