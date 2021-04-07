DANIEL DALTON SURFACE, 70, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died March 31 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at which time procession will leave for a 1 p.m. graveside service at the Surface-Shaffer Cemetery, Charleston.

