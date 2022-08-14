Daniel Durant

DANIEL DURANT, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was born March 29, 1940, in Louisville, Ky., the son of the late Albert Allen and Dorothy Reitz Durant. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Dorothy Bently. He was a retired supervisor at CSX Railroad and served in the United States Marine Corps for 11 years. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky.

