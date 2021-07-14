DANIEL JOSEPH SULLIVAN passed away July 12, 2021, in Lake Seminole Square. Born in Groton, Connecticut, January 10, 1925, he was the oldest of seven children. He grew up in Huntington, West Virginia, and attended St. Joseph High School. He was a WWII Army veteran from 1943 to 1945, serving with the light warning, as a radar operator. He served in the S.A.W. Platoon. He saw Normandy, Northern France, Rhyland and Central Europe. He received an Honorable Discharge. Preceded in death by his first wife of 61 years, Sadie M. Sullivan; second wife of four years, Muriel F. Sullivan. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father and great-grandfather. He worked at the C&P telephone company as a lineman. He was a member of the Elks for 27 years and Knights of Columbus for 62 years. He came to Florida in 1989. He loved to swim and play cards. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and golf. We will miss his Irish wit. He is survived by son, Joseph (Teresa) M. Sullivan of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter, Ann (James) M. Gabriel of Galloway, Ohio; two grandchildren, Michael (Kristi) Sullivan and Barbara (Joe) Angle; and two great-grandchildren, Cade Joseph Angle and Nathanial Lee Angle. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. July 19, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Seminole, Florida, with burial to follow in Royal Palms Cemetery South. No flowers. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760, or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Ave. North, Seminole, FL 33772. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net.

