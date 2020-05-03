DANIEL TASKER MCMAHON, 63, of Huntington, died May 1. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurricane community grieves sudden death of middle school student
- Former Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- TIMMY LEE BECKETT
- MYLES LEE CLAGG
- WorkForce WV is now accepting pandemic unemployment claims
- More guidelines coming for coronavirus ‘hot spots’ like Cabell, Wayne
- PATRICIA "PATTY" CHILDERS
- Proctorville man pleads not guilty
- Hurricane High seniors participate in drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
Images
Collections
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: Central City Elementary drive-by parade
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims
- Photos: Retirement parade held for HFD Captain Scott Leep