DANIEL V. CHAPMAN, 54, died Aug. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1966.  At this time, Ferrell-Chamber Funeral Home in Huntington is trying to locate Mr. Chapman's family. Any information would be greatly appreciated. The funeral home may be contacted at 304-522-7777 or at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you