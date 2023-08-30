DANNY E. BRUMFIELD, age 67, passed away August 25, 2023. He was born August 10, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. "Bud" and Gloria Brumfield. He was a veteran of the Navy Armed Service. Danny was a master carpenter and wood craftsman. Survivors include his brother David Brumfield, sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Thomas Harman, nephew Alexander Harman, and niece Camille Harman. He is also survived by numerous cousins. Danny will be very sadly missed by his family and friends. Chapman Mortuary in Huntington is assisting the family.
