The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DANNY E. BRUMFIELD, age 67, passed away August 25, 2023. He was born August 10, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. "Bud" and Gloria Brumfield. He was a veteran of the Navy Armed Service. Danny was a master carpenter and wood craftsman. Survivors include his brother David Brumfield, sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Thomas Harman, nephew Alexander Harman, and niece Camille Harman. He is also survived by numerous cousins. Danny will be very sadly missed by his family and friends. Chapman Mortuary in Huntington is assisting the family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you