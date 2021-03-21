DANNY JOE VICKERS, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born August 22, 1953, passed away March 18, 2021, at the age of Sixty Seven years, Six months and Twenty Four days. He was the son of Donald Vickers and the late Ethel Dailey Vickers, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Vickers. He was retired from WVDOH. He is also survived by one daughter, Angela (Shawn) Puckett; one brother, David (Leshia) Vickers; one sister, Delores (Randy) Nelson; two granddaughters, Abbey Puckett and Emily Puckett; three special nieces; one nephew; a special friend, Melissa Salmons; and a host of friends. Graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor David Vickers officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your church or a charity of your choice in his name.

