DANNY R. HUTCHINSON, 81, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to his Heavenly Father Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Danny was born April 17, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Isaac and Catherine Daniels Hutchinson. Danny lived his life as a devoted Christian. He was a former deacon, Sunday school teacher, loving husband and dad. He was a former employee of Houdaille Industries and Wayne County Board of Education. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Hutchinson, and a sister, Judy Neekamp. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Regina Hutchinson; one daughter, Cindy Hutchinson; one son, Mark Snider; and sister, Gladys Hunt. Danny will be greatly missed by his family and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and many church family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Mary’s Medical Center for their kindness and loving care. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

