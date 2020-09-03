DANNY “DAN” RAY COLEMAN, age 71, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on August 28, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Helene Angell Coleman, of the home. He leaves daughter, Sandi Coleman MacDonald (Keith) of Louisville, Ky.; sons, Harley Daniel Coleman of Boiling Springs, S.C., and Jody Rustyn Coleman of Aiken, S.C.; his stepdaughters, Elizabeth Angell of Kelly, N.C., and Kate Angell of Taylors, S.C. Dan has eight grandchildren and two nephews. Son of the late Raymond and Josephine Mullins Coleman; and brother of Timothy Dale Coleman of Milton, West Virginia. Dan was a Law Enforcement Officer in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Anderson, S.C. Later, he owned/operated Atlantic Security and Communications, retiring at age 70. His hobbies included being a HAM radio operator, riding his motorcycle both for pleasure and with the Patriot Guard Riders, traveling with his wife and having great adventures. His goal in life was to make fun a priority and enjoy life. He will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patriot Guard Riders in Dan’s memory: https://www.patriotguard.org/donations/tribute-donation/. Cremation Society of SC — Westville Funerals is assisting his family with arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- Editorial: Construction of new I-64 bridges at Nitro about to begin
- Man faces life after caught distributing up to 1.5 kilos of meth in Huntington area
- Grant Wells named Marshall’s starting QB for opener vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Three Huntington businesses honored for exporting to new countries
- More salary reductions likely at Marshall
- Huntington approves $1.293 million contract to begin arena plaza renovations
- West Virginia kids shining for Holliday, Herd
- ESPN's Jones riles West Virginians with D'Antoni comment
- BIRD DOG ROSS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational Golf Tournament
- Photos: Tuesday Night Concert Series in Ironton
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament